A ceremony was held at the August Côte St. Luc council meeting, during which residents Nikan Nassiraei, his mother Dr. Mehrnoosh Movahed, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and city council presented a $1,700 cheque to Karianne Robert of the The War Amps organization, which provides financial assistance to amputees. The funds were raised at a table organized by Dr. Movahed during CSL’s Canada Day event July 1. Nikan was born missing his right arm, says a city statement, and has been “part of the Child Amputee (CHAMP) program since he was one month old.”
CSL residents raise $1,700 for The War Amps
Joel Goldenberg
