CSL resident donates unique book to library

A ceremony was held at the January Côte St. Luc council meeting to accept CSL resident and graphic designer Assaf Havilio's donation of his new book I Love You In Every Language, 10 years in the making, to the CSL Public Library. The book, available on Amazon, explains how to say, pronounce and write "I love you" in different languages, accompanied by symbols of each country represented. “The story comes with an important message— love is universal and it exists in each and every one of us, no matter where you come from,” says Havilio. “My goal is through this book, people from different countries will understand each other and will learn about different cultures in a way to understand each other better." From left, Councillor David Tordjman, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, Assaf Havilio, Councillor Mike Cohen and Havilio's wife Merav.
