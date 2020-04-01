The City of Côte St. Luc is reminding its residents, that as the Quebec government has banned indoor and outdoor gatherings except for those living in a home, “you cannot welcome into your home people from outside your home for events like Passover seders, Easter dinners, birthday celebrations, or even children’s play dates.”
“For extended families and friends used to celebrating together, we know the rules will disrupt annual traditions,” the city advisory adds. “These rules have also disrupted businesses, schools, and normal social life. Everyone is affected and everyone needs to do their part.”
CSL is encouraging residents to use video conferencing apps, “such as Facetime, Google Hangouts, Skype, Zoom, or others to connect in new ways.
“If that is not possible, then use the telephone.”
