CSL releases water test results

The City of Côte St. Luc released water test results saying that local average lead concentration is “below norm, and that 84 percent of tested homes are at or below norm.”
“The City of CSL data released today showing that the average lead concentration of 6.7 ppb in water tests is lower than the maximum acceptable concentration for lead, which is 10 ppb according to the regulation respecting the quality of drinking water,” says the city’s statement. “The Quebec government announced in October 2019 that it would update the regulation to reduce the maximum acceptable concentration to 5 ppb.”
The statement added that “84 percent of tested homes had lead concentrations in water at or lower than the current norm of 10 ppb, while 39 percent of tested homes had lead concentrations in water lower than the future norm of 5 ppb.”
The city statement says water tests “were conducted from 2013 and 2019 at 238 households in areas where the city believes there are water service lines made of lead in single-family homes and duplexes built before 1976. These test results are submitted to the Quebec environment ministry each year and are also reviewed by the Montreal public health authority.
“Whether Quebec says that the maximum acceptable concentration is 10 ppb or 5 ppb, the bottom line is that we want our residents to be able to reduce lead intake to as close to zero as possible,” Mayor Mitch Brownstein stated. “That’s why we revised our action plan to provide a $50 rebate to all homeowners in areas believed to have water service lines made of lead and to accelerate the replacement of the public portion. Look for the NSF-053 certification on water filters, as those are the ones that remove 99 percent of lead.”
The action plan “includes the accelerated replacement of the public section of water service lines in the parts of the city with single-family homes and duplexes built before 1976,” says the city statement.
Brownstein urged homeowners to “change their section of the water service line at the same time as we change the public one. Until that work is complete, we encourage residents to follow Health Canada recommendations to reduce exposure to lead to the lowest possible levels, which would be accomplished through the use of a lead-reducing water filter—particularly for the most at-risk groups, which are pregnant women, and children age six and younger.”
The table of results and statistics are available at CoteSaintLuc.org/leadpipes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.