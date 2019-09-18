CSL releases Montreal evaluation roll on local homes

The City of Côte St. Luc released the City of Montreal’s latest assessment roll for local homes, which forms the basis of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 property tax bills, a city advisory says.
“You have until April 30, 2020, to apply for an administrative review of the assessment of your home,” a CSL advisory says. “Keep in mind that if you dispute your assessment, in the end it may be increased, decreased or left unchanged. To find out the value attributed to your home, you can consult the most recent property roll at City Hall (5801 Cavendish Blvd.). You can also access the electronic version of the roll.”
The changes in value for local homes by category are:
• Single-family homes: 17.1% increase
• Condominium: 8.2%
• Two to five dwellings: 11.4%
• Six or more dwellings: 19.7%
• Offices: 5.4%
• Shopping centres: 4.1%
• Diversified commercial: 10.5%
• Institutional: 8.9%
• Industries: 6.0%
“The total value of Côte St. Luc real estate stock increased by 14 percent compared to the last roll,” the city advisory says. “More specifically, the residential sector grew by 14.8 percent, the non-residential sector by 7.8 percent and finally the value of land increased by 13.3 percent. The average price of a single-family home is $692,300. The average price of apartments – condos is $377,600.”
The city announced that the next property tax rate for 2020 will be adjusted downward “to compensate for most of the increase in property values.
“If you have done any renovation or construction work, your home value increase may be higher. Property values can also be influenced by a highly valued real estate sector where the selling price tends to increase. The amount of your taxes will then also be higher.”
