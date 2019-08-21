The City of Côte St. Luc promised last week that two basketball hoops in disrepair at Kirwan Park would be repaired.
The Suburban had been recently informed that while the park has elaborate fencing at its baseball diamond #2, its two basketball hoops were in disrepair.
We visited the park and saw the diamond’s fencing, which looked more extensive and newer than that of Diamond #1. Then we saw the park’s two basketball nets.
One had what seems to be torn netting, while the other had no netting at all.
We contacted Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and asked him how much the Diamond #2 fencing cost and what was being done about the basketball hoops. The Mayor informed us Aug. 12 that he was sending a copy of our questions to two members of Côte St. Luc’s administration so that he could receive updated information.
The answers came Aug. 13 and 14. Urban development director Charles Senekal said the fencing for Diamond #2 cost $185,204 before taxes.
And Parks and Recreation director Cornelia Ziga told us the nets would be replaced “in the coming days.
“We replace them quite regularly throughout the season, as they tend to get damaged quickly through play,” she added.
