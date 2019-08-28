CSL plans to reduce speed limit on Kildare, Guelph

Côte St. Luc council has tabled a draft by-law to reduce the speed limit on Kildare and Guelph Roads from 50 to 40 km/hr, except for the current 30 km/hr limit in school zones and near parks.
This move is part of a trend happening throughout the island of Montreal to reduce speed limits on well-travelled streets.
“The public is invited to review the draft by-law and provide feedback to the city at cityclerk@cotesaintluc.org,” says a city announcement.
The reasons given for the proposed change are that “the sudden change from 50 km/h to 30 km/h at a school zone is no longer a common practice and causes drivers to have to slow down rapidly in order to follow the rules or else risk a speeding ticket,” and “the city has received a number of complaints regarding speeding on Kildare and Guelph.” As well, Mackle Road— parallel to Guelph and Kildare — is already 40 m/hr except for school zones.
The announcement was also posted on the city’s CSL Ideas Facebook page, and received numerous comments. As of Aug. 26, 99 indicated disagreement with the speed limit reduction, 49 were in favour, and one was not sure.
Among the comments:
“Nice idea, but unless you increase security cars between said streets, and they are allowed to give speeding tickets, if you think drivers will obey, you’re crazy,” wrote one resident.
(Public security officers cannot give tickets for speeding or other moving infractions.)
“Definitely reduce the speed limit,” wrote another resident.
A third resident wrote: “Do you realize that 40 km/hr is 25 miles an hour? These are major roads and this proposed speed limit is a very bad idea. Bicycles go faster. Try it. No, I don’t agree.”
