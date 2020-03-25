The City of Côte St. Luc announced Sunday that it is closing all of its playgrounds and dog runs until further notice.
Montreal West announced that it is also closing its playgrounds.
"This decision was made in the context of COVID-19 and the Quebec government’s decision to prohibit all indoor and outdoor gatherings," CSL's advisory says. "The City of Côte St. Luc is analyzing the situation as it evolves and is ready to intervene if the coronavirus outbreak evolves. In all its actions, it is following the recommendations issued by the Regional Public Health Department."
CSL also reiterated that all residents should "follow the recommendations issued by the Direction régionale de santé publique."
As for Montreal West, "the town continues to assess the situation as it evolves and follows all recommendations issued by the Direction régionale de santé publique."
