CSL Mayor thanks local clergy for social distancing efforts

Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein thanked local clergy for their social distancing efforts amongst themselves and their congregants during the Passover and Easter holiday periods, and in general, to help avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus
“The Quebec government directive is clear," Brownstein pointed out. "No one is allowed to be in your home if they don’t live there. Police departments now have the power to knock on your door and ask for identification from everyone in a household to ensure there are no outside guests—and they have already been knocking on doors. ”
“As tough as it was to close our churches we must now do something even tougher," said Father Peter Laviolette, pastor of St. Richard’s Parish. "We must refrain from gathering with our extended families. We must stay safe, and keep others safe by respecting the public health guidelines. This will be our way of opening our hearts but keeping our families safe."
“To ensure that we are all together next year, we must be apart this year,'" said Rabbi Reuben Poupko, spiritual leader of Beth Israel Beth Aaron Congregation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.