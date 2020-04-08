CSL Mayor appeals for volunteers

Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein is asking young, healthy people to volunteer to help people in self-isolation because of COVID-19.
The appeal was made during his fifth recorded COVID-19-related phone call to CSL residents.
"I’m calling on healthy people in their 20s, 30s, or even 40s to volunteer... right now," the Mayor said. "There are groups that are delivering baskets from food banks to people in Côte St. Luc. There are volunteers filling grocery orders in stores to help get the food to you faster. There are people committing acts of kindness all around us, much of it done privately and without fanfare."
Brownstein asked potential volunteers to check CoteSaintLuc.org "for a list of organizations looking for volunteers, or call City Hall at 514-485-6800.
"If you want to volunteer to make daily care calls call our Library at 514-485-6900. If you need a food basket call the NDG Food Depot at 514-483-4680. If you would like a Seder in a box call MADA at 514-734-1411. If you are a senior without family support you can call this number, leave a message and a volunteer will call you back to take your food order and deliver it to your door. Call 514-532-1277.
"Also remember to connect to our daily programming Monday to Friday at 2 p.m. Call 438-809-7799. At the tone enter 500 514 054 # #."
•••
The City of CSL also posted that starting April 6, fire hydrants across the city wil be flushed.
"We do this twice a year to make that sure our fire hydrants work properly and also to help clear sediments from the underground pipes. This could take up to 45 days to complete city-wide. After we’re done, you may notice that your water is slightly coloured. This is normal. It’s not dangerous. All you have to do is run the water until it’s clear again."
