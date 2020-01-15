CSL malls have been seeking redevelopment: Mayor

The mall redevelopment fever that has hit the island of Montreal, resulting in changes to the Eaton Centre, Place Ville Marie, the Wilderton Shopping Centre and the planned construction of the massive Royalmount Shopping Centre in TMR, seems to have also hit the City of Côte St. Luc.
During Monday night's CSL council meeting, Councillor Oren Sebag announced that the owners of Décarie Square, who have been seeking to redevelop that mall into a mixed commercial-residential complex, will make a presentation about their latest vision in a behind-closed-doors meeting with council on Feb. 3.
Asked about this, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told The Suburban said: "We've had presentations from other malls in the past, they also want to redevelop, and now Décarie Square is coming to us with their's.
"All the malls talk about it, including Quartier Cavendish, the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre... redevelopments mean redevelopment, meaning they come up with new concepts completely — new developments," he added. "Everybody seems to have this ideas in their minds that they'd like to have these new developments."
All the malls, "everybody has this in their thought process," Brownstein explained.
We asked the Mayor if there had been any new developments regarding a potential Décarie Square redevelopment since a District 1 meeting last June in which area residents opposed residential towers as part of the new concept, because of traffic concerns. The Décarie Square developers attended the meeting.
"They listened to the residents," said Councillor Dida Berku. "They heard them loud and clear."
"They did," Brownstein agreed, "and we'll see what they come up with now, taking into account all those concerns."
Asked when the results of Décarie Square's presentation will be made public, Berku and Brownstein said the issue has to go to the city's Planning Advisory Committee and then back to council for further discussion "as to whether it's viable.
The Mayor emphasized that if council wants to consider approving the plans for Décarie Square, "we're definitely not going to do anything without public involvement."
We contacted the administration of the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre, which is owned by First Capital.
Nathalie Georget, First Capital's property manager of the CSL Shopping Centre, said she has not heard of anything planned for the near future.
"Maybe there [have been past approaches], but nothing has been done, and nothing will be done in the near future" she added.
Georget suggested we contact First Capital's construction/development department. No one at that department was available to comment at press time. Officials at Mandevco Properties, owners of Quartier Cavendish, were also not available at press time.
