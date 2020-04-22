CSL lays out conditions for landscape contractors

The City of Côte St. Luc has laid out details of how landscape contractors can operate on its territory, now that the Quebec government has decided they can resume activities during the COVID-19 crisis, as of April 15.
The issue of whether they can operate has been brought up numerous times on social media.
The conditions include:
• "Preventive measures and physical distancing established by CNESST (Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail) will have to be put in place by contractors to protect employees and customers from any possible contamination with COVID-19. To report a hazardous situation or behaviour, please contact CNESST at 1-844-838-0808."
• "Landscaping maintenance work (site clean-up, removal of winter plant protections, etc.) do not require a permit and can resume while respecting the CNESST directives."
• "Landscaping projects (paving, fences, retaining walls, etc.) require a permit. Only projects for which a permit has already been issued by the City of Côte St. Luc will be allowed to resume, while respecting the CNESST directives."
• "No new permits will be issued as long as the main activities of the Urban Planning Division are suspended (with the exception of emergency work permits). We do, however, encourage you to submit your application for a permit as to avoid a longer than usual waiting period when our issuance of permits resumes. This date remains to be determined. At present, we estimate that operations may return to normal in June."
• "The Public Works Yard will be open to receive green waste by (a) landscapers with a city permit (same fees until June 30, 2020) and (b) residents with a proof of residency."
• "The Public Works Yard will not be open to receive any CRD (construction, renovation, demolition) materials or hazardous waste.
• "The Public Works department will take requests for special collection for electronic devices like televisions. Please call Public Works at 514-485-6868 or e-mail publicworks@cotesaintluc.org to make the request."
