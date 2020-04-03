The City of Côte Saint-Luc has launched a telephone broadcasting service in light of the COVID-19 crisis, which is broadcasting talks and other content normally featured at public events, "to reach older adults without Internet access."
The service is produced by CSL's public library and recreation departments.
“With our facilities now closed, many people in our community have lost weekly outings to the Côte Saint-Luc Public Library or Aquatic and Community Centre to hear interesting speakers,” Mayor Mitchell Brownstein stated. “Many of these residents are older adults who don’t have a computer, smartphone, or Internet access. Our new Telephone Broadcasting Service will reach people in a low-tech way. All you need is a regular home phone.”
“We’re excited to launch this new service,” stated Councillor David Tordjman, the council member responsible for the library. “It’s basically like listening to the radio, but using your phone instead. We’re able to see how many people are listening, so we’ll get a sense, right away, of how popular it is and expand the number of hours of programming, if needed.”
According to the city announcement, audio content is produced by CSL staff, and "includes interviews with many of the same speakers who normally speak in person, and other guests. For now, the city is aiming to produce an hour a day."
The Côte Saint-Luc Telephone Broadcasting Service plays content every weekday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. To listen, call 438-809-7799, then when prompted, press these numbers on your phone: 500 514 054 # #.
