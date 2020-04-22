CSL initiating one-way sidewalks to prevent virus spread

The City of Côte St. Luc is installing signs indicating that pedestrians should walk in one direction on local sidewalks, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said in one of his COVID-19-related phone calls to residents.
"As the weather gets warmer, those who can will go out for walks," the Mayor said. "We want people to keep their distance, so we’re asking pedestrians to walk in the same direction as cars. This will minimize the chance of people crossing paths with each other. We’ll be putting up signs next week to help spread the word. I would also recommend the wearing of masks or face coverings in order to protect others. This adds more protection for others should you unknowingly be a carrier and cough."
The issue of navigating local sidewalks during the COVID-19 crisis was brought up by several residents on the CSL Ideas page.
"I’ve been walking a lot lately and noticed the increased foot traffic on the sidewalks, especially late afternoons and weekends," wrote poster Davina Shapiro this past weekend. "Yesterday was difficult to navigate safely distancing from oncoming walkers. Numerous times, I had to either go into the middle of the road six feet away or into a driveway to wait for someone to pass. Côte St. Luc may want to consider making Kildare and Mackle directional for walking traffic, as other areas have done."
In response, an official CSL post said the directional sidewalks with accompanying signs would be soon going into effect.
"Excellent!" Shapiro replied.
•••
CSL also announced that residential construction resumed in Quebec Monday April 20.
"However, in accordance with the announcement by the Quebec government, only construction and renovation work allowing for the delivery of units scheduled for July 31, 2020, at the latest will be authorized," the advisory says. "In other words, the objective of the provincial measure is to make unoccupied residential units available. Any non-essential beautification or expansion project is excluded.
The CSL notification adds that residential construction projects that "meet all of the criteria mentioned must also be subject to a valid permit already issued by the City of Côte St. Luc. No new permits can be delivered as long as the main activities of the Urban Planning Division are suspended."
