The municipalities of Côte St. Luc and Hampstead have delayed the deadline for the second installment of property tax payments, because of the COVID-19 virus and the resulting local shutdowns.
"The previous deadline was May 25, 2020," CSL's announcement says. "The new deadline is Monday, June 29, 2020. We encourage residents to pay online at their financial institution or by mail. More information will be provided shortly for taxpayers that sent a post-dated cheque dated May 25, 2020."
The Town of Hampstead succinctly announced that its deadline for the second installment payment is June 12.
•••
Côte St. Luc also announced another deadline extension.
"Due to the restrictions on non-essential services, we know that some residents who relied on contractors to remove their temporary car shelters (tempos) may have difficulty removing it by April 15," says the city advisory. "Therefore, the City of Côte Saint-Luc is extending the deadline to remove tempos to May 1, 2020."
