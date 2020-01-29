CSL getting Quebec funding to help implement cannabis bylaw

Côte St. Luc will be getting a portion of the total $4.83 million the Quebec Municipal Affairs Ministry gave to the Montreal agglomeration in light of the decriminalization of cannabis.
Councillor Dida Berku, reading from a CSL resolution, said the city is entitled to $51,741.
"This pays for the installation of signage for the purposes of educating the public regarding the use of cannabis and where it can and cannot be used," she explained. "It can also be used for other expenses we've had in relation to the implementation of the bylaw related to cannabis."
CSL, after much deliberation since the federal decriminalization of cannabis use, decided last year to ban smoking of all types — including vaping — on all public greenspaces.
Berku, speaking at the January CSL council meeting, said the provincial funding is "non-recurring" assistance "to meet the needs of the City of Montreal and all the other cities that are part of the [island-wide] agglomeration, including the City of Côte St. Luc, in connection with the decriminalization of cannabis, for the fiscal years 2019 and 2020.
"To accept this financial assistance, the city must sign an agreement with the City of Montreal specifying the terms and conditions of payment," she added.
The CSL resolution, unanimously approved, states that the council approves the signing of the financial assistance agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.