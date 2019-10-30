Joy Rodgers and Howard Wong of Côte St. Luc’s Emergency Medical Services department were presented with the Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal during last week’s CSL council meeting.
The medal, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said, was created by the Governor General of Canada in 1994 to “recognize professionals in the provision of pre-hospital emergency medical services to the public, who have performed their duties in an exemplary manner, characterized by good conduct, industry and efficiency.
“Recipients must have completed 20 years of exemplary service, including at least 10 years in the performance of duties involving potential risk,” the Mayor added.
Councillor Oren Sebag, who has the public safety portfolio on council, pointed out that CSL, over the years, has awarded 14 of these medals.
The latest recipients, Joy Rodgers and Howard Wong, “took their EMS class together, starting in February 1999 and have been partners ever since. Joy has taken on different portfolios, including recruiting and quality assurance. Howard has been involved in teaching and logistics. And to this day, you can find them on shift together on Sunday evenings, so it is only fitting that we award these two deserving members their Exemplary Service Medals together.
“I am so proud of each and every one of our volunteers,” Sebag said. “Whether they have been with EMS for 20 days or for 20 years, each of our EMS members makes a vital contribution to the well-being of our city and our citizens.”
