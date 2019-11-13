CSL Dramatic Society wins a META award for Cabaret

The Côte St. Luc Dramatic Society scored another Montreal English Theatre Award (MTA) last week, as its production of the musical Cabaret won for Outstanding Community Production.
CSLDS award-winning artistic director Anisa Cameron directed Cabaret.
Other META award winners associated with the CSLDS have been Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Producers (in a collaboration with the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre/Segal Centre) in 2016 and Hairspray in 2015, while Catch Me If You Can was nominated in 2014.
The other Outstanding Community Production nominees were One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (Hudson Players Club), The Drowsy Chaperone (Hudson Music Club), The Miracle Worker (Lakeshore Players Dorval) and Thespis (Lakeshore Light Opera).
CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said Friday that the local production of Cabaret was not only meant to entertain, but to educate.
“What we did was deal with the issues that were happening in Germany in the 1930s, leading up to the Second World War, and how important it was, particularly, for that artistic community that believes in diversity and tolerance and inclusion, to speak up against laws that we believe are wrong,” the Mayor said.
Before the play premiered, Cameron said that she felt compelled to produce the show in the context of today’s political climate.
She said the play “stands as a staggering, sumptuous, scintillating and stark lesson in the dangers of complacency, denial and willful ignorance in the face of unbridled nationalism and the rise of a fascist tide.”
