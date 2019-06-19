CSL councillor warns of 'extreme measures' against 'rogue operators'

The City of Côte St. Luc will take "extreme measures" against "rogue operators" working way past an agreed upon schedule at construction sites, Councillor Mike Cohen wrote on his website mikecohen.ca.
Cohen wrote that during the June 11 CSL council meeting, he received numerous e-mail complaints from residents about sub-contractors working overtime on Phase 2 of the Equinoxe complex.
"While the ownership [of the Equinoxe] have been on board from Day 1 to be good corporate partners, the same cannot be said for their sub-contractors," the councillor wrote. "A significant amount of my time and ergo our senior management has been spent babysitting this project over frequent violations of our bylaws."
Cohen added that Phase 1 of the Equinioxe was completed and then Phase 2 began.
"All seemed to be going well until Tuesday evening, June 11," he explained. "I began getting emails from constituents that the work of pouring cement was going well beyond the 7 p.m. shutdown period. We have always allowed them to go a bit over, but on this occasion they refused to stop."
The situation escalated to the point where CSL Public Safety officers and police were present, he explained, "but these rogue operators simply took the tickets and kept working.
"The last truck left at 1 a.m," Cohen added. "This was absolutely unacceptable, and as a result, our senior management team convened Wednesday morning. The police were involved in the dialogue as well. This will not be tolerated! Extreme measures will be taken if this crew tries to do anything like this again. They have stretched our patience and damaged a lot of the goodwill the developers have tried to establish. Young children were woken up. People had trouble getting to sleep."
Cohen thanked the city staff for responding to the issue, and added that he informed residents their complaints were warranted.
