Côte St. Luc councillor Mitch Kujavsky and his sister Pam Kujavsky recently launched a grassroots initiative involving numerous volunteers to get food to local seniors “in a timely manner” during the COVID-19 crisis.
Seniors who are especially vulnerable to the virus, and at greater risk of adverse effects, have been urged to remain indoors and have food delivered to them.
Kujavsky said he would like to spread the word about what is being offered, “in particular to those who are not living in senior residences like B’nai Brith House, Château B’nai Brith, King David, St Patrick Square, and the Waldorf and are still unaware of the service we are offering.”
“We started this initiative after realizing that our ‘autonomous’ senior homes who do not provide residents with more than one meal per day were in a very difficult position,” the councillor explained. “Many seniors are unable to use online or email ordering and the local retailers’ phone systems were overloaded. We stepped in to essentially become the phone system of IGA. We are the exclusive provider of groceries to B’nai Brith House, Chateau B’nai Brith and Saint Patrick Square.”
Kujavsky added that “the relationship we’ve built with Peter Lipari, the owner of IGA in the CSL Shopping Centre, allowed us to arrange with him to shop for these seniors who have no local help — family, friends to shop on their behalf. We’ve also referred many of these seniors to the City of CSL who are making daily care calls just to check in on people. We’ve processed an average of 50-60 orders per night.”
Kujavsky stressed that “we are not a personal shopping service.
“We are here to provide a service for isolated seniors and people who do not have any other help locally. We encourage people to make grocery orders that will last them a minimum of one week and ideally for two weeks, and we’re beginning to prioritize orders on that basis.”
The group has more than 60 caller volunteers, 40 packer/shopper volunteers and 40 drivers/deliveries.
“These volunteers were gathered primarily by David Lisbona and his Nellie Philanthropy charitable public foundation,” the councillor said. “Both David Lisbona, Pam Kujavsky — volunteer organizer and IGA liaison— and another volunteer, Melissa Margles, have been a huge part of this and should be recognized for their incredible efforts.”
Kujavsky added that the City of CSL is advancing funds to pay upfront for the groceries “and we are charging individuals’ credit cards after delivery.”
To access the service, call 514-532-1277 and “leave a message with your name, telephone number and address,” says a notification on the CSL website. “A volunteer will call you back within 24 hours to take your order and arrange for delivery within one to two days.”
