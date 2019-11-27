CSL councillor updates tree, plant situation behind library

Côte St. Luc councillor Mike Cohen provided an update on the felling of trees and removal of invasive plants behind the city's library at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre on Cavendish Blvd.
Cohen pointed out that trees in the area called the Ashkelon Woods had become infected from the Emerald Ash Borer and were felled before they could become a danger. The maple trees in the area "remained in place." The councillor added that the city Public Works Department "began the process of removing the invasive plants.
"Once we are confident the area is ready, we will plant new trees and other species of vegetation," the councillor explained.
Cohen spoke to Director of Public Works Beatrice Newman, who said the city "will be keeping the fence erected around the Ashkelon Woodlands until operations are completed because the shards of trunks and branches, stumps and buckthorn are a hazard and could possibly trip peoplem, causing sprains and other injuries. The buckthorn (22,000) plants will be removed in July.
“These operations are very dangerous to the average person and only professional tree cutters and the like may be in the vicinity while these operations are taking place,” Newman is quoted as telling Cohen.
Cohen added that once the buckthorn is removed, "the same scenario as before will play out with odd sticks and stuff shooting up from the grounds. The uneven grounds and no supervision of the woodlands may cause injury to children venturing through as well as adults who are not used to hiking and other activities similar to that.
"In the fall, Ms. Newman reports that we will be planting. The saplings and young plants must be protected from being trampled on, so again certain areas are going to be cordoned off. What Public Works is focusing on now is designing permanent pathways through the area of the forest that is not considered a wetland."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.