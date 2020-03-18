CSL councillor sounds alarm after Florida rabbi tests positive for COVID-19

Côte St. Luc councillor Mike Cohen expressed alarm Wednesday that the rabbi of a Florida congregation, frequented by many CSL and Hampstead snowbirds, has tested presumptive positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Cohen pointed out that while "hundreds of snowbirds" are in the process of returning home to CSL and Hampstead from Florida, "the rabbi of one of the largest Orthodox synagogues in Miami-Dade County, Shul of Bal Harbour, has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
"Reports say that Rabbi Sholom D. Lipskar, the founder and spiritual leader of the synagogue on Collins Ave. in Surfside, was 'exhibiting mild symptoms and was self-isolating,'" Cohen wrote on his blog at mikecohen.ca. "The shul has about 700 family memberships, representing about 3,000 people. I have already fielded many worrisome calls from members of local synagogues."
Cohen reported that Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman said, "If you have been in ‘close contact’ with Rabbi Lipskar in the past 14 days, please self-isolate in your homes with your nuclear family only, for a period of 14 days,.
The Mayor added that Bal Harbour residents, which includes local snowbirds, "might soon be contacted by state and federal health officials 'to direct those who may have been in close contact with the Rabbi to seek medical attention and testing.”
Cohen wrote that "this is another example of why ALL of our snowbirds must self-isolate the moment they return. Do not go to the grocery store or a common laundry room. Have family or friends bring you groceries. Any one of you can become a super spreader. Said one synagogue congregant: 'I know a snowbird who came back and agreed to self-isolate and then someone saw him at the grocery store. He was asked why he did not stay at home. The man responded that he only wanted to pick up one item and he did not see the harm. Some people just do not get this!'"
"If you know any returning snowbird who may have set foot in that shul before returning home, please warn them and others," Cohen emphasized.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein reiterated this warning.
"Please self quarantine for 14 days on your return to Canada," he wrote on Facebook. We are providing all food delivery options (https://docs.google.com/…/14LqTjVE8Q1CE6phsqLqCe5J4uF…/edit…) and can assist you if you have any questions or need support by calling city hall at 514-485-6800. Please feel free to email me at mbrownstein@cotesaintluc.org or call or text me on my cell at 514-826-6801, but stay home."
Cohen also reminded residents that CSL declared a local state of emergency March 17.
"As a result, gatherings of more than 10 people in our community are now prohibited. Everyone needs to rethink how their Passover seders will take place."
