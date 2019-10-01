Cote St. Luc councillor Ruth Kovac passed away Tuesday Oct. 1 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Kovac was first elected to council in 1990, serving until the city was merged with Hampstead and Montreal West in 2002, and then she resumed on council when the demergers took place in 2006.
Kovac also worked with lawyer Harold Staviss and we at The Suburban, with much success, in lobbying commercial enterprises and Quebec government departments to post signs and communicate in English with the province's anglophone population, as allowed by Quebec's language laws.
CSL posted the news of Kovac's passing Tuesday night, announcing that city flags will be flown at half mast.
“We are heartbroken by the loss of someone who gave so much of her life to public service, as a volunteer at Emergency Medical Organization, the Mt. Sinai Auxiliary, co-chair of the Côte Saint Luc demerger committee, and her years on the Côte Saint-Luc City Council,” Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said. “She fought with fierce determination for the causes she believed in. She was one of a kind. On behalf of my Côte Saint-Luc family, and my own family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ruth’s husband Peter and their children and grandchildren.”
Councillor Dida Berku, also first elected to council in 1990, said Kovac was "articulate, thoughtful and a great debater- her constituents were always her primary concern.
"Fiercely loyal to her city and community, she was totally devoted to the well-being of all its residents," Berku added. "Today we are heartbroken and inspired to continue Ruth's legacy."
A book of condolences is being placed in the city's library this week.
