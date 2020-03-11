CSL councillor opposes Kildare-Jean Talon link

Côte St. Luc councillor Mike Cohen wrote that he opposes a part of his own city’s position paper on the planned Namur housing development, the section proposing an extension of Kildare Road in CSL to Jean Talon in CDN-NDG.
“Extending Kildare Road is a non-starter and something I will never support,” Cohen wrote on his blog.
Cohen praised the brief as a whole, which includes numerous transit options for the area and advocates for the long-awaited linking of Cavendish Blvd. between CSL and St. Laurent.
Decades ago, when the part of CSL near Décarie Square was annexed by Montreal, CSL was promised by the-then administration of Jean Doré that Kildare would be extended to Jean Talon. This never happened, and as part of a Quebec Municipal Commission judgment, Montreal gave back most of the area to CSL.
Cohen wrote that he feels the same about a Kildare extension as former CSL Mayor Bernard Lang did about a Cavendish extension, invoking the latter’s much-quoted words: “We don’t need it, we don’t want it and we cannot afford it!”
“We do not need a highway running past an elementary and high school (JPPS-Bialik) nor Beth Chabad, which also benefits from a beautiful piece of greenspace they use for weddings in the summer,” the councillor added. “Buses turn around in that section and children are dropped off at school. The area already has enough traffic.”
Cohen wrote that whenever the subject of Kildare was revived during his 14 years on council, sometimes from residents attending meetings, “it came with a massive price tag attached to it.
“This simply is never going to happen. Residents of Marc Chagall, Merrimac, Rembrandt, Ilan Ramon and Sir Walter Scott in particular do not want it. Ditto for the congregants at Beth Chabad and the parents, students and staff at JPPS-Bialik. So please, ignore section eight in our position paper and let’s focus on Cavendish, which this time will be an indirect link through Royalmount.”
CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein responded to Cohen’s blog with a clarification, writing that the Kildare extension “could be through a tramway, and/or pedestrian and bicycle paths.
“Our priority for cars remains the Cavendish extension, with two lanes in each direction for cars and a tramway in the median down the center linking Saint Jacques to Namur,” he added. “Imagine if that tramway could go through Kildare to Jean Talon directly as well, either using the perimeter of the railyards or some other configuration.”
