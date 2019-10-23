A memorial commemoration will be held for the late Councillor Ruth Kovac at the Côte St. Luc city hall council chamber tonight, 7 p.m. Oct. 23, prior to that night’s regular council meeting, the city announced Friday.
The council chamber is at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre, 5801 Cavendish Blvd. in Côte St. Luc.
Kovac died after a long battle with cancer Oct. 1, at the age of 69.
Speakers will include Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, Kovac’s fellow councillors and senior members of the city staff.
“The public is invited to attend, where there will be an opportunity to share their thoughts and sign the condolence book,” the city announcement says.
“Ruth was a dear friend and colleague to so many of us and the last few weeks have been difficult,” Mayor Mitchell Brownstein stated. “The memorial commemoration will allow us to come together and share stories about an exceptional person who had a big impact on our community.”
The commemoration will be followed by a special council meeting at 7:45 p.m. and then the regular meeting at 8 p.m.
