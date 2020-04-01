CSL council votes 5-2 to call for one-year moratorium on police station mergers

Côte St. Luc council voted 5-2 at their March 16 videoconferenced council meeting to call for a one-year moratorium, public sessions and a "proper study" on the planned merger of police stations 9 (CSL, Hampstead, Montreal West) and 11 (NDG).
Those voting against the resolution, presented by Councillor Dida Berku, were councillors David Tordjman and Oren Sebag. Those voting in favour were councillors Berku, Mike Cohen, Mitch Kujavsky, Steven Erdelyi and Sidney Benizri.
As first reported in The Suburban in late January, plans call for the new merged station to be located at the current Station 9 site in CSL. Station 11 on Somerled in NDG, unless minds change, will close its doors this fall.
Tordjman said that while the SPVM erred in the way the information about the merger was disseminated, "I think, as many others do, that this is a positive move for CSL and the adjoining communities. It will improve efficiencies and we'll end up having more officers available for all of our communities.
"We need to have further discussion, but I don't think a one-year moratorium is the way to go. We should be working with the SPVM, rather than fighting them."
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein was disappointed, saying he was hoping for a unanimous vote.
"As a person who was very involved with the demerger of cities and understands that smaller is better, it seems quite clear to me we know what we have right now is unique and beautiful," the Mayor added. "As soon as we merge with Station 11 in NDG, where most of the crime is happening, no matter how many extra officers we're going to have, they will all go to where the action is — there's a stabbing, a murder, a rape. It's happening outside of CSL."
Sebag said Station 9 does not currently operate 24 hours a day.
"I think there's an advantage of having a larger station that works around the clock in CSL, and I agree we should make sure the station stays in CSL," he added. "I personally think our city is denser, it has a lot more activity that could be viewed as an evolution in crime, and we need proper coverage... 24 hours a day."
Councillor Mike Cohen said that with the current COVID-19 pandemic in progress, "now is not the time to push through such a merger."
