CSL council roundup

Councillor Steven Erdelyi invited residents who could not attend the recent pre-2020 budget consultation meeting to check out the presentation at cotesaintluc.org/finance and view the entire meeting on the City of Côte St. Luc Facebook page.
"There's a consultation document in PDF form that residents can complete and send to finance@cotesaintluc.org with their feedback," he added. "We are going to be tabulating all the results and work to try to make sure we're meeting all the needs of residents."
•••
Councillor Ruth Kovac pointed out that CSL's July 1 Canada Day event is coming up.
"This year, it will take place at the Wagar sports field due to renovations taking place at the Samuel Moskovitch Arena and the immediate surroundings," she explained. "There will be a citizenship ceremony ahead of time, which will take place at the Aquatic and Community Centre. We will have a wonderful extended laser show at the end — there's no place to do conventional fireworks. Weather permitting, we should have a wonderful evening and encourage your friends to join the celebration."
•••
Councillor Oren Sebag officially welcomed new Public Safety Director Philip Chateauvert, who replaced Jordy Reichson.
"We're very excited to have such a dynamic and professional person at the helm of our department," the councillor said.
•••
Councillor David Tordjman said the CSL library's multilingual collection of books is growing.
"We now have books in Farsi, Hebrew and Korean, all flying off the shelves, which is a great indicator," he pointed out.
•••
Councillor Mike Cohen said a large billboard of rules was placed at the city's dog run.
"Unfortunately, there are people who do not follow the rules, and we just want to put out a warning to them that Public Security is going to be making much more frequent visits there and if people are not following the rules, there will be repercussions."
