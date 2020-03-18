CSL council regular Bernard Tonchin passes away at 92

Bernard Tonchin, a regular at Côte St. Luc council meetings for decades and a well-regarded long-time dentist, passed away a week ago Monday at the age of 92.
In recent years, despite vision problems, Tonchin was determined to attend meetings, bringing up numerous issues on behalf of his fellow residents, including the long-awaited Cavendish extension between CSL and St. Laurent. He even ran for council in District 1 against then-incumbent Isadore Goldberg, who also passed away this year.
Tonchin usually came to council meetings with fellow council regular Irving Itman, who drove him to and from the monthly gatherings on numerous occasions. On other occasions, I gave Tonchin a lift home and we enjoyed several minutes discussing local, federal and international politics.
D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum, who knew Tonchin as a member of the board of Canadian Jewish Congress, Quebec, paid tribute to him in the National Assembly last week.
"Democracy works best when the brightest light shines upon it," Birnbaum told the Assembly. "His detailed and sometimes difficult questions helped shine that light that feeds the transparency and accountability that make our democracy work. In the name of all of those citizens who keep their politicians accountable, we say 'thank you, Bernie.'"
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein called the long-time resident a "real champion of Cote St. Luc.
"We extend to his wife Dorothy and his entire family our deepest sympathies. I will forever miss seeing him sitting next to [my wife] Elaine at our council meetings, while expressing his concerns with passion. He really loved our city."
Councillor Mike Cohen, who wrote of Tonchin's passing on his mikecohen.ca blog, called him the "ultimate community activist, and with his friend Irving Itman earned the title of 'council regular.
"For decades, he attended city council meetings and eagerly awaited his turn at public question period where he would passionately urge the Mayor and council to move on all kinds of issues," Cohen wrote. "He could always be counted on to keep us honest."
Former CSL Mayor Anthony Housefather, now the Mount Royal MP, and who answered many of Tonchin's questions, said the council regular "was a man who deeply loved the City of Côte St. Luc. He worked hard on the demerger campaign in 2004 and always offered his advice as to how to best manage the City. He will be deeply missed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.