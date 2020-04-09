CSL council passes tax relief measures

Côte St. Luc council passed several tax relief measures during its April 6 council meeting, in light of the COVID-19 virus.
A city statement says that "similar to the federal and provincial governments, CSL is providing 'real' relief measures early to reassure its residents that it is doing everything it can on their behalf."
Several measures were passed regarding the payment of municipal taxes and transfer duty invoices:
• "The extension of the payment date for the second installment of 2020 municipal tax invoices," for which a notice of motion was approved April 6 and a bylaw will be officially adopted May 11 to extend the payment date to this June 29.
"This allows all residents an additional 34 days to make payment without interest or penalty charges," the city statement explains. "If you pay your taxes online through your financial institution, you are responsible to modify the payment date. However, if you have provided the city with a postdated cheque, dated May 25, 2020, the city will not process the payment until June 29, 2020."
• The extension of the payment date for transfer duty invoices issued in February and March 2020. The bylaw "provides an extension of the payment date for transfer duty invoices with due dates of March 1 or later to June 29. This allows residents up to an additional four months to make payment without interest or penalty charges."
• The suspension of processing new tax adjustments and transfer duty invoices "until June 15, 2020.
"If you have renovated your home or purchased a new property in 2020, the city will not process an invoice to charge you additional taxes until June 15, 2020," the CSL statement says. "The due date on new invoices would be July 15, 2020, allowing residents affected up to three months without having to make payment."
• The reduction of the interest rate for any outstanding balances due to the city "to five percent per annum, calculated daily on all outstanding taxation balances due on March 15, the date city hall was officially closed.
"The penalty rate was maintained at 0.5 percent per month, up to 5 percent per year. This benefit allows residents with outstanding balances a savings of 50 percent of interest charges on their account between March 15, 2020 and May 25, 2020."
