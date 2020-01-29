CSL council notes

Côte St Luc councillor Mike Cohen noted during the January public meeting that the City of Montreal has made it mandatory for animals to be microchipped as of Jan. 1, for pet identification purposes.
"I have spoken to [City Clerk and Director of Legal Services] Jonathan Shecter, and we are working on modifying our bylaw regarding dogs so that we will, I hope, make it mandatory as well," added Cohen, who has the Animal Protection portfolio. "The vet where I go very often has told me that they're getting a lot of calls from people in CSL, asking if it's a law here. Officially, it's not, but I think anyone who owns a dog and a cat should have the microchip, because the moment they get loose, that's the only way to detect who they belong to."
Cohen also mentioned Quebec's new dangerous dog laws, which comes into force in March. According to media reports, veterinarians will have to notify municipalities of potentially dangerous dogs and doctors must report serious dog bites.
"Hopefully, we'll have some news on tightening the dangerous dogs bylaw as well, following those guidelines, in the coming weeks or months."
•••
Councillor David Tordjman provided the latest statistics from 2019 about the Côte St. Luc Public Library, which is his portfolio.
"There were almost 10,000 active members, 435,000 visits to the library and 350,000 items checked out," he explained. "The library is such an active element within the city, offering so much more than books."
•••
Councillor Steven Erdelyi reminded homeowners that the first installment of their property tax bill is due Feb. 25, and the second on May 25.
Erdelyi provided other local statistics.
"Up to Dec. 31, we had 140 permits for carports or tempos, and 720 dog and cat permits," he said.
•••
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein announced that Councillor Mitch Kujavsky now has the Parks and Recreation portfolio, as well as that of the CSL Dramatic Society. The Parks and Recreation portfolio had been held by the late Councillor Ruth Kovac.
"We know Councillor Kujavsky will make her proud," the Mayor added. "The Engineering portfolio, which was run by Councillor Kujavsky, has been given to Councillor Tordjman."
"The Parks and Recreation portfolio is something that's dear to my heart," Kujavsky said. "I'll do my best to fill the very, very large shoes left by Councillor Kovac's passing."
