CSL commemorates Remembrance Day

Côte St. Luc’s annual Remembrance Day commemoration attracted a standing-room only audience Friday at the CSL city hall council chamber, where attendees were urged to continue to defend the values fought for by veterans from the Boer War to today.
The ceremony included the entrance of a piper, poems and prayers by students from all of Côte St. Luc’s schools, the laying of wreaths by political and community leaders; and a video tribute to two local World War II veterans, George Nashen, 96; and former Côte St. Luc councillor Isadore Goldberg, 94.
Also on hand were Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, D’Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum and his predecessor Lawrence Bergman, Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg; current and former members of CSL council, including former councillor Allan Levine, president of the Brigadier Frederick Kisch Branch 97 of the Royal Canadian Legion, amongst many others.
“We’re fortunate to live in a country that is a democracy with wonderful laws that protect us, with a Charter of Rights and Freedoms that protects our values,” Brownstein said in a message directed at the students. “We always have to stand up for what we believe in and make sure our democracy goes in the right direction.”
Housefather lauded the local veterans selling poppies to raise funds for worthy causes.
“That is the lesson the veterans teach us each and every day, that service to your country does not end at any age,” the MP said. “The lessons the veterans have taught us must always inspire us. What you did is irreplaceable and must never be forgotten.”
Birnbaum said today’s generation needs to remember a time “when women and men had to leave their parents, their families behind with the terrifying possibility of not coming home.
“Can we each thank those representatives who are here, and pledge to them with all of our hearts and sincerity that their message will be carried on by us, by you and your children for years to come?”
Goldberg thanked the audience. particularly the students, for attending.
“As you can see, there are very few of us left of my era, and I would like to thank the future leaders of our country for coming out and remembering.”
