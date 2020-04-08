The City of Côte St. Luc has closed some city parks due to COVID-19.
On Facebook, the city specified that "playgrounds, dog runs and basketball courts are closed. Parks are open, except in cases where the playground takes up a large portion of the park or there isn't an easy way to close off the playground without also closing the park."
Many individuals "did not get the message and broke through" tape that had been placed at park entrances, Councillor Mike Cohen wrote on his blog at mikecohen.ca.
"We did not make this decision to be mean to anyone," Cohen added. "People need to stay six feet apart and not gather in groups. We want to avoid the spread of this disease. If you bring some young kids to play on the swings, the particularly young ones will not understand the need to avoid playing with others their age."
The CSL councillor thanked Beatrice Newman "and her Public Works teams who spent the past week installing steel fences around the actual playground areas. In my district that covers two parks - Rembrandt and Isadore Goldberg."
Cohen wrote that difficult decisions had to be made.
"The city has cancelled its large garage sale and the ceremonial opening of Wiffle Ball Field for the end of May. Soon we will have to look at summer camp, Canada Day, the Golf Classic and other scheduled events. It is not looking promising that life will return to normal anytime soon. We could be sequestered to our homes for several months. If someone told me today that we would be able to loosen social distancing on July 1, I would probably accept that."
As well, CSL is asking residents to throw wipes and soiled facial tissues in the garbage.
"Wipes (disinfectant and baby) can cause damage to sewer systems and equipment even if they are labeled 'flushable' or 'septic-safe.' Do not flush them in the toilet, dispose of them in a closed garbage bin. Protect the health of essential workers, by placing soiled facial tissues in a closed garbage bin. Do not dispose of them in the recycling bin."
