CSL 2020 budget has average 1.2 percent property tax increase

Côte St. Luc’s 2020 budget includes an average 1.2 percent residential property tax increase for single-family homes, condos and townhouses.
The increase is lower than the rate of inflation “for Greater Montreal set by the Conference Board of Canada,” Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and Councillor Steven Erdelyi wrote in a message to residents. Last year’s average property tax increase was 1.7 percent.
As well, the city’s total budget for 2020 is $74 million, which includes $45.6 million for local services and $28.4 million as its island-wide agglomeration contribution. Last year’s local budget was $43,641,350, and the contribution to the agglomeration was $29,151,660.
The two added that Côte St. Luc “maintained or increased city services provided in 2019, and we have maintained the additional funds for priorities such as open government, traffic calming measures, improvements to small and medium-size parks and improved road repairs.
“We have also created a new budget as part of our action plan to deal with lead in water service lines,” they explained “This budget will be used to complete testing of drinking water in all homes that may have lead service lines and will provide a $50 rebate for the purchase of water filters in affected areas.”
Regarding capital investments for projects, “we have also allocated funds for road resurfacing, sidewalk repairs, traffic light and LED street light fixtures, small parks renovations, the city hall building envelope, vehicles, and information technology and public safety equipment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.