CSL approves 40 km/hr speed limit for Kildare, Guelph

Côte St. Luc council recently approved a 40 km/hr speed limit, down from mostly 50, for the well-travelled Kildare and Guelph Roads.
The exceptions are the current 30 km/hr limit in school zones and near parks.
As recently reported, the reasons given for the proposed change are that “the sudden change from 50 km/h to 30 km/h at a school zone is no longer a common practice and causes drivers to have to slow down rapidly in order to follow the rules or else risk a speeding ticket,” and “the city has received a number of complaints regarding speeding on Kildare and Guelph.” As well, Mackle Road— parallel to Guelph and Kildare — is already 40 km/hr except for school zones.
During the September council meeting, Councillor David Tordjman introduced the bylaw.
"We're implementing various pedestrian safety measures, in consultation with the police and our traffic committee," the councillor said.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein pointed out that the public was polled regading the changes on the city's CSL Ideas Facebook page.
"Some were in favour and some were opposed," he explained. "But on the issue of whether changing posted speed limits works or not, it works out that they actually do."
We saw that most who responded were opposed.
The Mayor added that in the city of Boston," they did something similar to what we're proposing and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety compared speeds before and after Boston lowered its speed limit from 30 to 25 miles per hour. It found the odds of a Boston driver exceeding 35 miles per hour after the speed limit change decreased by 29 percent, and the odds of a driver exceeding 30 miles per hour decreased by 8.5 percent.
"In other words, changing the posted speed limit changed the behaviour."
