CSL announces 2019 Maison Fleuries winners

Côte St. Luc recently held its annual Maisons Fleuries ceremony, to honour residents, institutions and companies with the most beautifully landscaped gardens.
The winners for local companies and institutions included McDonald's on Côte St. Luc Road, the Beth Zion Congregation, Congregation Beth Israel Beth Aaron and St. Richard's Parish.
First place winners for residences included Tommy Douglas resident Na Wang for single family homes, the Monterverdi Apartments on Borden for apartments and Le Doray for condos in District 1.
The District 2 first place winners were Jubilee resident Michael Marianer for single family homes, Kildare resident Rona Lynn Lecker for townhouses, the Oak Ridge on Sir Walter Scott for apartments and the Rothchild I on Mackle Road and Rothchild II on Marc Chagall for condos.
The District 3 first place winners were Baily Road residents Paolina Di Stefano-Giancarli and Pietro Giancarli for single-family homes, Baily resident Remo D’Alesio for duplexes and the St. Patrick Square apartment building.
The District 4 first-place winners included Hudson residents Giovannina Brancatella and Antonio Fucito for single-family homes, Baily Road residents Jaime Tucay Anunsacion Cabatbat and Marlene Cabatbat, and Enrico Caguioa for duplexes, Ashdale resident Tulin Karkin-Yurtcu for townhouses, La Tour Westfield on Kingsley for apartments and the King David for seniors residences.
The District 5 first-place winners were Westluke residents Steven Piccinini, Giovanna Ciabattoni and Franco Piccinini, and Westluke resident Anthony Cerulli for single-family homes.
The District 6 first-place winners were Einstein resident Rose Sacks-Safir and fellow Einstein resident Franceen Waxman-Retik for single family homes, Kildare resident Rinaldo Clerici for duplexes, Kellert residents Larry Jacobson and Jana Simandl for townhouses and 6865 Norwalk for apartment buildings.
The District 7 first-place winners were Kellert resident Judy Limmer-Sochaczevski for single-family homes, Edgemore residents Joseph Panunto and Brenda Hynes-Panunto for duplexes and the Presidential Towers on Cavendish Blvd. for condos.
The District 8 first-place winners were Wallenberg resident Judy Sarkadi for single-family homes, Cavendish residents Harvey Schwartz and Susan Berkson-Schwartz, and fellow Cavendish residents Howard Smith and Karen Rudolph for townhouses, and Chateau Collins on Cavendish for condos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.