CSL alerted to cars hindering snow cleaning

Côte St. Lucer David Lisbona and other residents last week alerted their city to a problem in which cars remain parked on the street and Public Works is not able to do clear snow in front of some homes.
Lisbona posted Jan. 21 on the Facebook CSL Ideas page that someone parked overnight outside his home.
"As a consequence," he wrote at the time, "not only are the remnants from the last snowstorm sitting in front of my house, I guess the recycling truck couldn’t get close, and the bin was not emptied. Double fail CSL, sorry."
Another resident had the same issue, saying he has never seen a car towed in CSL, but that there have been "giant piles of snow on an otherwise clean street."
The city replied, writing: "When inspecting the clearing work, our team will take note of cases like the one you describe.
"A truck will visit these spots once the main snow clearing operation is done to handle these one-offs," the city response added. "However, if there is still a parked car blocking our ability to clear it, we will typically wait until the next snow fall to clear it.
"Obviously this is a difficult situation to solve and we rely on the civic-mindedness and common sense of motorists to park on their driveway during or after snowfalls whenever they can."
Lisbona responded that if the guest of a resident parked overnight (usually prohibited on the street), "then Public Works could have planned the snow clearing accordingly. If there was no permission granted, this car should have been towed which, as I understand it, CSL rarely does."
Asked for further comment, Lisbona told The Suburban that he subsequently received a call from Public Works that it would take care of the excess recycling.
"The city was responsive and took responsibility. The only complaint, if I have one, is that there should have been a notice or a call—or both — that both issues would be taken care of, but I understand CSL is a big municipality and that is not always easy. I am pleased with the manner in which they dealt with this, they took responsibility and dealt with it. Very well done. "
Hampstead, for its part, is doing much of its post-snowfall work overnight, and is ticketing cars that block the clearing process.
