CSL accepts $85,000 settlement from City of Montreal

Côte St. Luc council last week accepted an "amicable" $85,000 settlement "in a spirit of collaboration" following an October 2018 legal case with the City of Montreal.
Councillor Dida Berku, who read the resolution, explained that the case involves a sinkhole that broke into a major pipe behind the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre.
"This is a pipe we inherited from the City of Montreal from when we were merged [between 2002 and the end of 2005]," she added. "We took a lawsuit against the City of Montreal. Certain amounts were paid by other parties. And now we settled the lawsuit. The pipe has now been repaired, and we've resolved the matter. Thank you to Jonathan Shecter [co-city manager and director of legal services] for managing this dossier to a very positive conclusion."
•••
Also during the council meeting, it was announced that as the by-election to replace the late councillor Ruth Kovac has been delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 virus, councillors Mike Cohen and David Tordjman are splitting District 8 duties.
"Over the last few weeks, residents of District 8 who are without a councillor have started to contact myself and Councillor Tordjman directly," Cohen wrote on his mikecohen.ca website blog. "Our districts — 2 for me and 6 for David — border District 8. Until further notice we have divided up the territory. I will cover the streets east of Cavendish. This includes Cavendish Club and Chateau Collins; David will oversee the streets west of Cavendish, including Mackle Manor, the Ritz and other buildings on that side."
Cohen wrote that the community misses Kovac.
"As someone's whose forte was emergency preparedness, she would have been front and centre in this fight."
The councillor added that residents "should first call city hall at 514-485-6800. Frontline staff will triage the calls. We can also be contacted directly by email or social media."
