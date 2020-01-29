CSDM acts on sexual violence

The Commission scolaire de Montreal has developed intervention protocols on sexual behaviour and sexual violence following a resolution on sexual violence in schools adopted by the council of commissioners in April 2018.
Over the next few months, hundreds of adults who regularly interact with students will be trained to understand how to welcome and hear any victim of sexual violence, and to direct them to competent resources. Two educational counsellors, including a sexologist, were given responsibility for the issue of sexuality education at the board, and an institutional pedagogical day was devoted to sexual violence, ensuring that protocols meet the needs of staff, including teachers and childcare providers.
“We are committed to providing our students and staff with a learning and working environment where listening and caring are prioritized,” said CSDM chair Catherine Harel Bourdon. “These intervention protocols aim to prevent all forms of sexual violence. In addition to equipping our stakeholders, their goal is to protect anyone who feels they are the victim of such acts.”
With 191 schools, the CSDM is the largest public school board in Quebec, servicing 114,000 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.