CP Holiday Train coming to MoWest Nov. 26

The annual CP Holiday Train will be stopping in Montreal West for the sixth time Nov. 26, Mayor Beny Masella announced as part of his monthly report at the late September council meeting
"CP Rail makes a generous donation to the NDG Food Bank," Masella explained. "As well, we collect both food and monetary donations on site that night. All food donations go to the NDG Food Depot and all the money collected on site is split between the NDG Food Depot and our own Meals on Wheels program. Please do mark the time on your calendar. This event is bigger and better every year and it’s a pleasure to host the stop in MoWest again. And with our new, active merchant’s association, I look forward to seeing them fully involved in the event."
Masella also congratulated the merchant’s association for their first Westminster Street Fair., which took place Sept. 15.
"We closed Westminster and had an old-fashioned block party," the Mayor said. "Most of the merchants participated in the event and it was an unqualified success. Congratulations to Khadidja and Reda and the other leaders of the merchant’s association. They worked diligently with our administration and we put on a great event to support our merchants and our town."
Masella also announced that the next Coffee with the Mayor session takes place Thursday, Oct. 24, from 7:30 to 8:30 am at the Simms Community Centre.
