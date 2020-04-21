After a week of investigation, Premier Legault announced today that out of 1041 Covid deaths in Quebec, 850 have come from seniors residences. The Premier also announced that out of 2600 public and privated seniors homes in Quebec 2300 do not have even one case of Covid. Some 80 residences are being watched carefully. Mr. Legault reported that he was very gratified that almost 1000 of the 2000 medical specialists who registered to help in the CHSLDs have been placed and work is continuing to place the balance.
This is an unfolding story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.