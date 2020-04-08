COVID-19 crisis eating up restaurant businesses

In a survey conducted last week, Restaurants Canada estimated that 800,000 food service workers have suffered job losses nationwide to date, due to the COVID-19 crisis. More than 175,000 jobs were lost just in Quebec alone. They anticipate that a significant number of those job posts might not return if current conditions continue. According to the industry study, 10 percent of restaurants in Canada have already closed permanently since March 13.
With a majority of restaurants now struggling to pay rent and other bills due in April, the national association is paying close attention to the state of the industry. Responses to the survey from food service operators across the country revealed that:
• Four out of five restaurants have laid off employees since March 1.
• Seven out of 10 food service operators will further cut back on staff hours or lay off more employees if conditions do not improve.
• Another 18% of restaurants will permanently close within a month, in addition to the 10% that have already closed, if current conditions continue
The incredible impact that the COVID-19 crisis has had on restaurants up to this point is beyond anything Canadians have seen since World War II and the decline is likely to progress as the situation unfolds. “Not only was our industry among the first to feel the impacts of COVID-19, we have been one of the hardest hit so far, with nearly two-thirds of our workforce now lost,” Restaurants Canada President and CEO Shanna Munro revealed in a statement to the press. “In our 75 years of existence as Canada’s national food service association, these are by far the worst numbers we have ever seen.”
Canada’s commercial food service industry is made up of 97,500 establishments, including full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurants, beverage establishments and caterers.
Quebec’s $16 billion food service industry represents 4% of the province’s GDP. If conditions do not improve, Restaurants Canada estimates that Quebec’s food service sales will be reduced by $3.7 billion for the second quarter of 2020.
According to Vice President of Federal and Quebec Restaurants Canada David Lefebvre, restaurants normally work with an average pre-tax profit margin of 4.3% which has been reduced to 2.15% or less. “The volume of sales is down over 50% across the board, without taking into account the restaurants that are 100% closed,” Lefebvre told The Suburban.
Restaurants Canada handles lobbying for restaurants nationwide and are currently focusing their efforts on ensuring that restaurants receive the urgent and ongoing support that they need to survive the crisis. “We want to make sure governments take into consideration the important preoccupations of the restaurant industry so that we can perform our full economical role once the covid-19 crisis [is over],” Lefebvre explained to The Suburban.
“We commend the Quebec government for making sure restaurant delivery and takeout, including drive-thru, have been recognized as essential services throughout this crisis,” Lefebvre noted. “We are also encouraged by relief measures that continue to be introduced for small and medium-sized businesses. Without the steps already taken, the impact of COVID-19 on our industry would be even more devastating,” he explained.
