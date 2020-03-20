COVID-19 strikes in Côte St. Luc

The City of Côte St. Luc, which has declared a state of emergency and has banned gatherings of more than 10 people, has seen its first cases of the COVID-19 virus, a city advisory revealed Thursday night.
"This was our worst nightmare," Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told the CBC. On Friday afternoon, CSL council held a special videoconferenced meeting to seek Quebec's approval to extend its current state of emergency another five days, and resolve to order the closing of all non-essential stores, places of worship, and require essential stores to enforce social distancing; and for Quebec health authorities to "track, identify and test all citizens that have been potentially exposed to the virus in the last week, and to prioritize CSL citizens due to the elevated risk of transmission and provide CSL with drive-thru testing." All local synagogues are already closed.
Quartier Cavendish was also closed, on order from Côte St. Luc, on Friday, except for IGA and Pharmaprix, and the banks.
According to the advisory, CSL was informed that a resident from the King David assisted living building was transported to the Jewish General Hospital March 17, and then tested positive for the virus. According to media reports, this resident attended a wedding.
"Santé Publique has intervened quickly to help reduce the impact and the spread," the advisory says. "This involves an investigation into the places the individual travelled outside and their interactions inside the assisted living building. The City of Côte St. Luc is not involved in this or any other investigations related to COVID-19. We cannot intervene, as it is in the hands of Quebec health authorities."
CSL also reported that a letter was posted online by Congregation Beth Chabad on Kildare Road that several of its members tested positive. The CBC has reported it was three members.
"We don’t know any more details yet, but expect to receive information from health authorities," the advisory says. "Like all cities, we have been expecting this day. For residents who have been practicing social distancing, and doing all you could to prevent the virus from spreading, we commend you. Please continue. For those who have not, it is critical that you immediately put into place all the recommendations of the Quebec health authorities."
The advisory says that for those back from vacation, "you must self-isolate for 14 days. Everyone else should avoid gatherings or any kind. If you are over 70, stay home. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands. Cough or sneeze into your elbow. Please avoid any non-essential outings (eg, hairdressers, nail salons, clothing shops, etc.) at this time.
"The actions you take in the days and weeks to come will have a huge impact on how our community is affected. Your behaviour could save a life. But even as we do all this to stay safe, we must also remember to call our friends and family, and find activities that bring us joy in this stressful time."
