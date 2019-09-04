Continue the dream in TMR

Where were you 39 years ago? Were you glued to the TV watching the young man in t-shirt and shorts walk across the country to raise money and awareness for cancer research?
When Terry Fox ran his Marathon of Hope, he was hardly a household name before becoming a Canadian icon for his courageous and inspiring journey.
Terry’s journey was cut short when he was felled by metastatic osteosarcoma after walking more than 5,300 km, a month shy of his 23rd birthday.
On September 15 in Town of Mount Royal, you can help continue that quest.
The Terry Fox Foundation keeps that hope and dream alive, funding innovative research for many types of cancers such as lung, breast, ovaries, colorectal, prostate, brain, buccal, leukemia and pediatric. Since 2017, the Foundation has donated more than $3 million to local hospitals including the CHUM, MUHC, Ste-Justine, the Children’s, Sacré Coeur, Maisonneuve-Rosemont, the Jewish General and St Mary’s.
“The Terry Fox Run in the Town of Mount Royal has been the third largest fundraiser for the Terry Fox Foundation in Quebec for several years now and we are very proud of our community’s involvement,” said organizer Brigitte Mack, adding that 82 cents of every dollar raised has gone to cancer research.
The TMR run is an inclusive family event for runners, joggers, walkers, and cyclists of all ages, with great door prizes, a silent auction, clowns, balloon sculptures, make-up artists, Zumba and yoga.
Be part of the dream: Sign up, get up, lace up and head over to the Town’s Recreation Centre, 60 Roosevelt Ave, on Sunday. Registration begins at 9:45, the run starts at 11 a.m.
Register at https://secure.terryfox.ca/registrant/EventLocationHome.aspx?LocationID=272428&LangPref=en-CA&Referrer=direct%2fnone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.