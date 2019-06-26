Computing for seniors

The New Hope Senior Citizen’s center in Notre-Dame-de-Grace is offering computer programs that help seniors catch up with the world of rapidly-evolving technology.
Computer skills are a vital tool to help seniors combat isolation, particularly those Anglo “orphan seniors,” a growing contingent in Quebec and Montreal, whose children and grandchildren have left La Belle Province.
The six- and eight-week courses use a collection of leased equipment, including 20 computers, 10 tablets and 10 digital cameras.
As of late March the course attracted more than 80 seniors to its two weekly classes, which are free of charge for New Hope members. (Membership in the organization is $24 per year.)
Seniors learn everything from how to turn a computer on and off and operate a mouse, to using search engines, Facebook, Skype and sending digital photos via email. “It’s a new way of offering services” says director Gerry Lafferty. For members it’s a great tool to help find their way around in a new way, from finding out information about stores and their operating hours, to planning a trip around the city or province by car or other means of transit. It’s about helping certain individuals with their specific needs adds Lafferty, adding, “it’s good for us as an organization to be able to fulfill that.”
The program was made possible by funding through the Community Innovation Fund of the Quebec Community Groups Network.
For information contact New Hope at (514) 484-0425 or visit www.newhopendg.com
