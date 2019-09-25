Claire Webster has helped hundreds of Montreal families navigate the challenges of caring for a relative with dementia. As well as being a qualified Alzheimer’s consultant, she knows firsthand the effects of caregiver burnout. “When my mother first began showing clear symptoms of dementia in 2005, I had no idea of the journey ahead of me.” Claire’s journey, one that involved 12 years of caring for her increasingly ill mother, led her down a path of destruction, acceptance, understanding, and, ultimately healing. She is now able to share her experience with the Montreal community through a series of workshops that bring together some of Montreal’s preeminent healthcare specialists aimed at educating and supporting relatives of dementia patients.
The McGill Dementia Education Program is led by Dr. José A. Morais, Associate Professor and Director of the Division of Geriatric Medicine at McGill University. This one-day workshop unites geriatric specialists, occupational therapists, social workers and other professionals who share the floor with Claire looking together into the depths of caregiver burnout. Hosted at the Steinberg Centre for Simulation and Interactive Learning, the workshops feature a simulated scenario played out by actors which allows participants to witness some of the common household challenges and risks faced by sufferers of dementia. As a resource for family members, these workshops are totally unique and, for many, long overdue.
“When my mother first received her diagnosis,” says Claire “the doctor basically said ‘good luck’ and left the family to figure out what to do.” Largely neglected within the healthcare ecosystem, caregivers often find themselves without information or support, struggling to face the challenges of this complex disease alone. “Navigating the maze of legal and health implications as well as taking on the role of caregiver for my mother’s physical well-being put me under immense stress. My career suffered, my marriage and my relationship with my children suffered. The overall impact of the stress from this period of my life is almost incalculable.”
According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, over half a million Canadians are currently living with dementia and that figure is set to increase to almost 1 million within two decades. With an aging population, the prevalence of cases rises each year and since within the Greater Montreal region, waiting lists for residential care could be as long as three years, it often falls on the close relatives of patients suffering with dementia to provide care to those suffering with the disease.
This can quickly lead to disrupted careers, strained marriages and unhealthy addictive behaviours, leading many who are touched by this disease to share the common trope that dementia’s devastating effects travel far beyond the diagnosed patient.
According to Claire, the key is to find acceptance and avoid denial. The McGill Dementia Education Workshops help families become educated about the disease, understand how it will progress, and make health care plans for the future. Caregivers are supported by a team of specialists in a one-day seminar, who provide up-to-date medical information, introduce organizations that can help, and share an overview of the legal issues related to the handling of finances and other personal issues.
These workshops, hosted every month at McGill University’s Steinberg Centre for Simulation and Interactive Learning on Parc Avenue, provide an intimate venue in which participants can share with other caregivers some of the common experiences and challenges they face. For more information about these workshops, please visit www.mcgill.ca/medsimcentre/community-outreach/dementia and to learn more about the work of Claire Webster, visit www.carecrosswalk.com
