Community unites to make MADA Passover distribution a success

The Montreal Jewish community united to help make the MADA non-profit organization's annual Passover food distribution to those in need a success, notwithstanding the "challenges of the COVID-19 crisis," organizers said.
Those who helped included "individual volunteers, the Jewish Community Foundation, Federation CJA and Centraide Montreal." Together, they "mobilized to help MADA deliver 2,000 Passover baskets and prepare more than 5,000 'Seder in a Box' packages."
According to organizers, "since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, MADA has tripled its efforts to deliver food to an increasingly large number of vulnerable people.
"Working with a skeletal staff, MADA is primarily reliant on the tireless efforts of about 350 volunteers who contact clients by telephone, prepare food, package food and deliver it by car. All volunteers are observing strict health policies including social distancing and the wearing of gloves and masks."
“We wish to thank all volunteers, the JCF, the FCJA and Centraide Montreal for their support,” stated Rabbi Chaim Cohen, executive director of MADA. “MADA has become the principal platform for feeding vulnerable members of Montreal’s Jewish community. Thanks to our combined efforts, we are completing our mission of ensuring a blessed Kosher Passover for thousands of households, despite the COVID-19 crisis. Our community is more resilient that ever and on behalf of the MADA team, I wish to thank everyone who contributed.”
