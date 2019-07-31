Communauto now available in Côte St. Luc

Vehicles of the car sharing service Communauto are in the process of being made available in Côte St. Luc, the city has announced.
The first of two Communauto vehicles were delivered to the city last Thursday to a “dedicated spot” at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre.
“A second vehicle will be stationed in the parking lot of the Côte Saint-Luc Shopping Centre later next month,” the city announcement says. “The dedicated parking spot for Communauto is at the back of the Bernard Lang Civic Centre located at 5801 Cavendish.”
The announcement points out that Communauto members “have access to a fleet of over 1,000 cars that can be reserved at a low cost for a half-hour, an hour, a day or longer, according to their needs.”
“We are thrilled to have Communauto finally available in Côte St. Luc, this answers the needs of many of our residents,” Mayor Mitchell Brownstein stated. “Councillor Oren Sebag championed this dossier and we are happy to see the first vehicle delivered. In our constant strive to better mobility issues for Côte St. Luc residents, this initiative is one more way to assist residents, reducing the number of cars on the road and allowing individuals to have cheaper options for transport.”
According to the city, “District 3 will be the first district to allow overnight parking of these vehicles and Communauto has extended its zone auto-mobile from Baily Road to CSL Road and from Silverson Avenue to Pinedale Avenue to accommodate users.
“Car sharing alternatives needed to come to Côte St. Luc,” Councillor Sebag stated. “We see young families wanting this option and this is an important step towards new, up to date improvement to our city, all while promoting sustainable mobility opportunities to our residents. I hope to see more mobility options available in the near future.”
