Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez and his counterparts from the opposition parties have reached an agreement to suspend all parliamentary work due to the corona virus. The House of Commons and the Senate will rise today and resume work on April 20th. Finance Minister Morneau will announce another date for presentation of his budget that had been scheduled for March 30th. The government may also be announcing measures to strengthen Canada’s borders to reduce the possible spread of corona. Prime Minister Trudeau remains in self-quarantine following his wife testing positive for the virus. ~ BW

