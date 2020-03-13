Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez and his counterparts from the opposition parties have reached an agreement to suspend all parliamentary work due to the corona virus. The House of Commons and the Senate will rise today and resume work on April 20th. Finance Minister Morneau will announce another date for presentation of his budget that had been scheduled for March 30th. The government may also be announcing measures to strengthen Canada’s borders to reduce the possible spread of corona. Prime Minister Trudeau remains in self-quarantine following his wife testing positive for the virus. ~ BW
breaking
Commons and Senate suspend sittings until April 20th
Beryl Wajsman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Articles
- Hospital employee tests positive
- Lakeshore general postpones annual Baton Rouge Gastronomy Event
- Segal Centre statement regarding COVID-19
- Entertainment: We Have Always Been Here, part of CBC Reads
- Daycares, schools, cegeps and universities to close for at least two weeks
- Entertainment: We chat with the assistant coach from the hit Netflix docu-series Cheer
- Commons and Senate suspend sittings until April 2th
- Commons and Senate suspend sittings until April 20th
Most Popular
Articles
- Reporter Domenic Fazioli carves a niche for himself in East End Montreal
- Dog law sparks debate in Kirkland
- Two shootings prompt St. Laurent anti-gun resolution
- The 49th Anniversary of the Blizzard of 1971
- New bylaw on potable water use in Dorval
- CSL councillor opposes Kildare-Jean Talon link
- More changes at Virgin Radio: Lee moved to weekends, replaced by newcomer
- The sky's the limit
- 40 Westt suffers fire
- Kim Mitchell to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Images
Videos
Commented
- The railroad blockade: Rule by bully or by ballot? (1)
- Two shootings prompt St. Laurent anti-gun resolution (1)
- CSL councillor opposes Kildare-Jean Talon link (1)
- Police seek victims of alleged sexual assaults (1)
- Police seek victims, mark memory (1)
- I despise Montreal's new parking meters (1)
- WI lawyer accuses Youth Protection of being 'weaponized' by abusive spouses (1)
Most Popular
Articles
- Reporter Domenic Fazioli carves a niche for himself in East End Montreal
- Dog law sparks debate in Kirkland
- Two shootings prompt St. Laurent anti-gun resolution
- The 49th Anniversary of the Blizzard of 1971
- New bylaw on potable water use in Dorval
- CSL councillor opposes Kildare-Jean Talon link
- More changes at Virgin Radio: Lee moved to weekends, replaced by newcomer
- The sky's the limit
- 40 Westt suffers fire
- Kim Mitchell to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Images
Videos
Commented
- The railroad blockade: Rule by bully or by ballot? (1)
- Two shootings prompt St. Laurent anti-gun resolution (1)
- CSL councillor opposes Kildare-Jean Talon link (1)
- Police seek victims of alleged sexual assaults (1)
- Police seek victims, mark memory (1)
- I despise Montreal's new parking meters (1)
- WI lawyer accuses Youth Protection of being 'weaponized' by abusive spouses (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.