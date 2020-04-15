The COVID-19 Pandemic is affecting all Quebecers with financial, emotional and physical distress, but for people living in poverty it’s even harder, and will have a significant impact on the increase in requests for last resort assistance.
A coalition of community groups wants the government to exempt people on social assistance from filing a tax return and to automatically pay them tax credits and other assistance appropriate to their situation.
The Action gardien rights defense committee, a coalition of 20 organizations providing essential services to vulnerable people and four groups representing several hundred community organizations in Montreal, are deploring that people on social assistance are still struggling with additional procedures to access their benefits, or even a minimum income.
“Filing tax returns makes it possible to raise the standard of living of people on social assistance thanks to certain tax credits,” reads a statement, and extending the submission deadline to June 1 “will have a significant impact on the living conditions of Quebecers, especially those receiving social assistance.”
Many residents in low-cost or social housing also have an increased need to produce their taxes to allow the fixing of their rent. Those having lived in poverty, sometimes all their lives, are also more at risk of having reading, learning and numerical literacy difficulties. The need for more support in completing their tax returns is therefore inevitable.
Not paying your taxes does not have the same impact for everyone, says the coalition, adding that similarly to Labor, Employment and Social Solidarity Minister Jean Boulet's decision last November to make the solidarity tax payment directly to social assistance recipients without filing a tax return, this process must be facilitated. “Echoing the Ombudsman's report, the Minister himself acknowledged that it was difficult for people on social assistance to file a tax return alone, but that they were still ‘entitled to these tax credits’.”
“We must constantly remember that people have trouble filling out the forms,” said project manager Charles-Étienne Fillion. “For the Minister, people on social assistance need only go to community organizations to do their taxes. This year, due to the uncertainties linked to the epidemic, all the planned activities have been canceled."
The lack of adequate funding for community organizations also undermines the establishment of these yearly tax services, and the clinics take shape at the expense of other activities. “As an example, in 2019, nearly 1,000 people went to the offices of organizations in Pointe Saint-Charles to get help at the very beginning of March...” says Camille Bonenfant, coordinator of the Pointe Saint-Charles Social Assistance Committee, adding that workers are struggling with increased duties partly owing to shortfalls in the federal volunteer tax program. “In addition to the difficulty of finding qualified volunteers, registration is ridiculously complex in order to gain the necessary access. We do not have the means to hire additional employees to assume these tasks.”
