CN employees help deliver wishes

The CN Employees’ and Pensioners’ Community Fund is continuing its association with the Children’s Wish Foundation for the fifth year in a row by holding a raffle in support of the cause bringing hope to so many families affected by a child’s illness.
Organizers will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the Children’s Wish Foundation. From now until August 20, tickets are available for $10 each, and participants have the chance to win one of several prizes totaling more than $12,000, including an all-inclusive trip for four to Riviera Maya, Mexico, offered by Air Transat and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and other goodies form CN, Planète Mobile, BMR, Caisse Desjardins des Transports and Centre HI-FI.
“Through this raffle, employees and pensioners of the CN Community Fund are working together to make a difference in their community. They also raise awareness in their entourage and their community to the reality of sick children and their families. They are wonderful ambassadors of the Children’s Wish mission,” says Juli Meilleur, Regional Director — Quebec, for Children’s Wish Foundation.
Over the past ten years, the Fund has raised more than $17 million in support of a range of Canadian non-profit organizations to help the less fortunate. The Fund helps more than 600 charitable organizations and every dollar paid by employees and pensioners goes directly to the charity with zero administration fees. “Thanks to their joint efforts, sick children and their families will experience magical moments and respite.”
Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada is the largest and only all-Canadian wish granting charity dedicated to granting wishes to Canadian children between the ages of 3 and 17 who are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, and has granted heartfelt wishes to over 25,000 children and their families.
Tickets are available at www.caissedebienfaisancecn.com/en/draw/children-s-wish-draw
